Delhi Chaat Centre | Data Explains Kejriwal’s ‘Silence’ On CAA Row

“Arvind Kejriwal chup kyun hain?”

This question is being asked by many for the Delhi chief minister, who is seeking another term in the upcoming Assembly elections and has taken a backseat regarding the unrest over anti-CAA protests in the national capital.

When it came to anti-CAA-protests in Delhi, why has not Kejriwal publicly and physically not been there and showed solidarity with the protesters? The answer lies in the data that we are getting to you from the ground on this episode of Delhi Chaat Centre.