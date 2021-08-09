Communal Slogans Raised at Event in Jantar Mantar; Police File FIR

BJP leader and Supreme Court advocate Ashwini Upadhyay denied knowledge of anti-Muslim sloganeering at his event, claiming that the incident in question happened after his rally had ended.

"The rally was from 10 to 12 pm. Whereas the sloganeering happened around 5 pm. Our rally was outside Park Hotel but the slogans were given near Parliament House police station. I do not know who they were," the BJP leader told Bar & Bench.

Upadhyay, in July, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stringent penal code for ensuring law and equality, in place of the present Indian Penal Code that dates back to the colonial era.