Communal Slogans Raised at Event in Jantar Mantar; Police File FIR
The gathering – a march against colonial laws, had been called by former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay.
An FIR has been filed against certain unknown persons after incendiary slogans were raised against the Muslim community at a rally held at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, 8 August, Delhi police officials told news agency ANI.
The gathering — a march against colonial laws, had been called by former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, The Indian Express reported. The rally had reportedly been organised without prior permission from the Delhi police.
Purported videos of the gathering, at which hundreds were in attendance, have been widely circulated on social media. The assembly can be heard shouting communal slogans in these videos.
The videos are being verified by the police, DCP (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav told IE.
Why Was the Gathering Called?
The gathering was reportedly called as an initiative under the Bharat Jodo Movement – that had been endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a recent episode of Mann ki Baat.
Rallying against colonial-era laws, the attendees had collected to march in support of the Uniform Civil Code, media-in-charge of the movement, Shilpa Srivastava, told The Indian Express.
The media spokesperson denied any knowledge of provocative sloganeering at the event.
“There was no such (inflammatory) slogan in my knowledge… there were 5,000 people and if five-six people in some corner would be shouting such slogans, then we disassociate ourselves from them,” Srivastava told The Indian Express.
What Ashwini Upadhyay Has Said
BJP leader and Supreme Court advocate Ashwini Upadhyay denied knowledge of anti-Muslim sloganeering at his event, claiming that the incident in question happened after his rally had ended.
"The rally was from 10 to 12 pm. Whereas the sloganeering happened around 5 pm. Our rally was outside Park Hotel but the slogans were given near Parliament House police station. I do not know who they were," the BJP leader told Bar & Bench.
Upadhyay, in July, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stringent penal code for ensuring law and equality, in place of the present Indian Penal Code that dates back to the colonial era.
(With inputs from ANI, The Indian Express, and Bar & Bench)
