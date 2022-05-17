'Endless Demonisation': How Shaheen Bagh Holds Its Own Amid All The Frenzy

22-year-old Sadaf was working in her office at Shaheen Bagh when bulldozers made their way through the crowd to attempt and bring down allegedly “illegal” structures on 9 May. As one of the backend executives of a clothing brand, her job—which happens to be her first one— requires her to be in the office from 9 am to 5 pm. The said office is just one lane away from the site of the attempted demolition. While she remained relatively unmoved by the chaos and commotion when the bulldozers attracted huge crowds in resistance, her friends—Shweta and Rinky—became evidently restless.

“We stayed put inside our office, but could hear the noises from outside, and were also tracking the live visuals on our phones,” the three friends told The Quint on 12 May, days after the incident. “We are not from here, we come from the opposite end of the city, so our families were also worried,” Shweta and Rinky emphasised.