‘BJP Ko Current Laga’: Amanatullah Silences Haters With Huge Win

In their campaign for the Delhi elections, BJP made concerted efforts to discredit the protests at Shaheen Bagh.

BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya claimed that the protesters were being bribed with Biryani and Rs 500, while BJP’s Parvesh Verma went on to say that the protesters will “enter your home, rape and kill your sisters and daughters”.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in a rally, said, “Press the button of lotus so hard that the current makes the Shaheen Bagh protesters run away on the very evening of 8 February.”

Anurag Thakur made headlines when he raised slogans of “Goli Maaro,” in a campaign rally. Both, Verma and Thakur invited action from the Election Commission and were banned from campaigning just days before voting.