‘Based On Political Plans’: Alt News Founder Pratik Sinha On FIRs

"We were unfortunately not given a chance to respond at the level of the commission so we will be going to the courts to ensure that this injustice, this misuse of legal apparatus, doesn’t go on further," said Alt News founder Pratik Sinha, responding to two FIRs that have named a co-founder of the organisation Mohammed Zubair.

Zubair, along with two others, were booked under the IT Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in Delhi and Raipur due to the allegation of threatening a minor through Twitter.

Speaking to The Quint, Sinha said that Zubair was being targeted for the work he did as a fact-checker at AltNews that, over its three years of existence, has debunked many fake claims and narratives that were peddled by various powerful dispensations.