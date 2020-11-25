Ahmed Patel: A Confidant to Three Generations of Gandhis

The man who was chief lieutenant to three generations of the Congress' first family. The 'affable' entity who slowly but quietly cemented his place in the Grand Old Party's durbari politics.

Ahmed Patel passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday, 25 November, after suffering from COVID-19 and other health conditions.

The veteran Congress leader did not come into the media scene till the tightly contested Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat in 2017, where he outwitted election strategist extraordinaire Amit Shah. His rise to the highest echelons of the party's hierarchy, though, was steadily crafted for over 40 years.