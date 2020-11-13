Ahead of Formation of New Bihar Govt, Nitish Kumar Resigns as CM
The resignation was accepted by the Governor, who asked Kumar to be caretaker CM till a government is sworn in.
Nitish Kumar on Friday, 13 November, met Governor Phagu Chauhan and handed over his resignation, in a move that clears the decks for the formation of a fresh government in Bihar, ANI reported.
The resignation was accepted by Governor Chauhan, who reportedly asked Kumar to hold the mantle of caretaker CM of the state till the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - which won 125 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections - is sworn in.
Kumar submitted the resignation of his ministry as well as the recommendation to dissolve the Bihar Assembly, PTI reported.
NDA Legislature Party Meet on Sunday to Elect Leader
Earlier on Friday, PTI reported that a joint meeting of the NDA legislature party will be convened at 12:30 pm on Sunday to formally elect its leader in Bihar.
Speaking to the media, current chief minister and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar was quoted as saying, “On 15 November, at 12:30 pm, all the NDA MLAs will hold a joint meeting, decisions will be notified.”
While BJP leaders have sought to assert that Nitish Kumar will become the chief minister, questions have been raised over his role, considering his party's diminished performance.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Patna, Kumar said that the decision regarding the CM would be made by the NDA.
“I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA,” Kumar reportedly said, in answer to a question about who will be the chief minister.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.