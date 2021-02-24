CM Gehlot Presents Rajasthan Budget, Focuses on Agri, Health & Edu

The distribution of free sanitary napkins shall cost Rs 200 crore to the state exchequer, he said, adding that free of cost uniforms for students till Class 8 and free books for students from 6 to 8 will be distributed in the state which will cost Rs 470 crore to state exchequer.

He also announced the implementation of the Rajasthan Model of Public Health under which the Right to health Bill will be implemented.

He further made declaration for bringing in the film tourism promotion policy which will be implemented to promote Rajasthan as a film destination. Rs 500 crore was announced to boost tourism in the Budget.