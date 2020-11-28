Farmers Protest: How Actor Deep Sidhu Became Part of the Agitation

Much of the Punjabi film and music fraternity came out in opposition to the Modi government's farm laws and in support of the protesting farmers. Sidhu, in that sense, is no exception.

However, what set him apart is the fact that he remained at the Shambhu Barrier protest site – or Shambhu Morcha as it is now called – constantly for the past two months.

The site itself is important as it has been the venue of several other protests, such as the Sutlej-Yamuna canal dispute.

Another difference between Sidhu and the rest of the artists is that he did take positions independent of the stand taken by the farmers' unions.

For instance, Sidhu has consistently been saying that "the aim of the protests shouldn't be to gain concessions, it should be to change the entire power equation".

His disagreements often led to a few people accusing him of being an "RSS agent". His critics also cited his closeness to BJP MP Sunny Deol and family.