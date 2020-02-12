AAP Eyes Maharashtra After Delhi Win, Plans to Fight Local Polls

“It's just a start, a very small start. State politics is very different. There are many powerful parties here. It's not a two-party fight, it's not a triangular fight, it's a very big one,” added AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon.

AAP failed to make their mark in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Their candidates lost in all the 24 seats they were contesting from and revival is likely to be an uphill task. Social activist and former AAP leader Anjali Damania feels starting at the grass root level is a strategy that AAP should have led with in Maharashtra.