Women Voted AAP To Power, But No Women In Kejriwal’s New Cabinet?
The Aam Aadmi Party returned to power for a third term with a huge majority, bagging 62 out of 70 seats in the capital, and snapping up a 54% vote share.
The party’s victory has largely been credited to their welfare and development-centric campaign and focus on issues like education, subsidised electricity and water, and provision of free public transport for women.
A survey conducted by Lokniti-CSDS, accessed by The Indian Express showed that 60% of women surveyed were more likely to vote for AAP, as opposed to 49% of men surveyed.
Top this off with the figure that only 35% of women surveyed said they would vote for BJP, while 60% chose AAP, and it hints at AAP’s victory being most likely a result of women exercising their universal adult franchise.
Enough Women Candidates, But No Representation
Although the Delhi government hasn’t made any official statements about women’s representation in the cabinet, citizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the reports of the AAP government excluding women from their cabinet.
Out of the 62 seats that AAP bagged in Delhi, 8 were won by women MLAs. So, AAP has a number of deserving women candidates to choose from.
Here's a look at the potential candidates AAP could have picked from.
Raj Kumari Dhillon swept Hari Nagar with 53% of the votes, having retained her lead over the BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by a margin of over 20,100 votes.
Atishi has worked in education, also being instrumental in the AAP’s policy formation over the past 7 years.
But, so far, Atishi hasn’t found a place at the AAP’s table of ministers.
Neither has Rakhi Birla, who bagged over 74,100 votes, with 58% of the vote share and a margin of over 30,000 votes.
She was also sworn-in as the cabinet minister of Women and Child, Social Welfare and Languages the same year, becoming the only female cabinet minister in the AAP government that year.
But Birla found no place in the second cabinet of Kejriwal.
Apart from these three, Preeti Tomar, Dhanwati Chandela, Parmila Tokas, Bhavna Gaur, and Bandana Kumari, all of who won for AAP, have not been named in the new cabinet so far.
So, a day ahead of the Delhi government’s cabinet being sworn-in, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal needs to answer why the party that speaks of women empowerment is not talking about having some deserving women leaders in its cabinet.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and India Today)
