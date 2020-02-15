Women Voted AAP To Power, But No Women In Kejriwal’s New Cabinet?

The Aam Aadmi Party returned to power for a third term with a huge majority, bagging 62 out of 70 seats in the capital, and snapping up a 54% vote share.

The party’s victory has largely been credited to their welfare and development-centric campaign and focus on issues like education, subsidised electricity and water, and provision of free public transport for women.

A survey conducted by Lokniti-CSDS, accessed by The Indian Express showed that 60% of women surveyed were more likely to vote for AAP, as opposed to 49% of men surveyed.

Top this off with the figure that only 35% of women surveyed said they would vote for BJP, while 60% chose AAP, and it hints at AAP’s victory being most likely a result of women exercising their universal adult franchise.