Unidentified Assailants Shoot At Bihar BJP Spokesperson in Munger
Bihar BJP’s Afzar Shamshi was shot at by 3 unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Munger district on Wednesday.
Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Afzar Shamshi was shot at by three unidentified assailants from close range in Bihar's Munger district on Wednesday, 27 January.
Munger Superintendent of Police (SP), Manavjit Singh Dhillon, told IANS that Shamshi received a gunshot injury in the lower backside of his head and was referred to Patna for treatment.
“We have arrested one person identified as Lalan Kumar Singh in connection with the case,” Dhillon said.
The incident took place at nearly 12:30 pm when Shamshi was on his way to Ramsakha Satyabhama Evening Inter College at Munger.
After reaching the college gate, Shamshi stepped out of his car and entered the college. At the same time, three assailants fired three to four times at him and one of the bullets hit him in the lower back side of his head.
Shamshi fell to the ground in an unconscious state. The college's staff rushed him to the Sadar hospital.
“Shamshi gave a statement and his condition is said to be stable. The Bihar BJP leader alleged that one of the college faculty identified as Lalan Kumar Singh is responsible for the attack. The accused pressured Shamshi to hand over the finance department of the college to him and also wanted other departments as well which led to a dispute between them," Dhillon told IANS.
"We have arrested Lalan on charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy and efforts are on to nab three other persons who were allegedly hired by him to execute the crime," he added.
Following the incident, the BJP state President Sanjay Jaiswal said he would talk to Director General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal for speedy investigation in the matter. "The incident is extremely shocking and painful," he added.
