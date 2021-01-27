Unidentified Assailants Shoot At Bihar BJP Spokesperson in Munger

After reaching the college gate, Shamshi stepped out of his car and entered the college. At the same time, three assailants fired three to four times at him and one of the bullets hit him in the lower back side of his head.

Shamshi fell to the ground in an unconscious state. The college's staff rushed him to the Sadar hospital.

“Shamshi gave a statement and his condition is said to be stable. The Bihar BJP leader alleged that one of the college faculty identified as Lalan Kumar Singh is responsible for the attack. The accused pressured Shamshi to hand over the finance department of the college to him and also wanted other departments as well which led to a dispute between them," Dhillon told IANS.

"We have arrested Lalan on charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy and efforts are on to nab three other persons who were allegedly hired by him to execute the crime," he added.