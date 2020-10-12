Dalits & Mental Health: Why We’re Having the Wrong Conversation  

Waking up to news of caste-based violence every second day, fighting for social justice amid an environment where therapy remains a stigma and its affordability a huge question for vulnerable communities, it leaves an impact on mental health.

Divya Malhari, a Dalit teacher and writer told FIT, “I am not taking care of my mental health. I have anxiety, I get panic attacks. Ever since I got to know about the Hathras case, I haven't been able to sleep. It's only now that there's more visibility and people are remotely talking about it. But even this will vanish very soon.”

The Hathras case and the systemic violence without redressal has left many from the Dalit community reeling.

But here, our conversation must go beyond the need for therapy and move towards comprehending the complexities of mental health amid the community.