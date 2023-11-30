'MCD Has Passed Resolution To Create 6,589 Jobs': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday, 29 November that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved a proposal for 6,589 new jobs, including 2,949 security guard posts and 3,640 cleaning personnel.

Taking to X (formally Twitter), Kejriwal said, “Today we have passed the proposal for 6,589 new jobs in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). These new jobs will include 2,949 security guards and 3,640 cleaning personnel.”