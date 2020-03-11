The Strange Case of the Omni Van Lawyer

I was in my third year of law school. Rebellious, already. Lost, mostly.

The third year winter vacation was the first mandatory internship that we had to do. And as is typical of me, I hadn’t done the groundwork of applying to dozens of law offices or litigators in the hope of scoring a perfect internship.

The professor in charge of coordinating internships, a brilliant and inspiring teacher in his own right – Dr NS Gopalakrishnan – clearly had an idea when he took it upon himself to throw me to this lawyer.