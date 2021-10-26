SC to Pass Order on Pegasus Tomorrow; Expert Committee to Be Finalised?

The Supreme Court will deliver an order on Wednesday, 27 October, in petitions seeking a court-monitored inquiry into the Pegasus snooping case, LiveLaw reported on Tuesday.

A CJI NV Ramana-led bench will be delivering the order.

On 23 September, the Supreme Court had indicated that it is likely to set up a Technical Expert Committee to inquire into the alleged snooping row.

The chief justice had said this orally to senior advocate Chander Uday Singh, who is appearing in one of the Pegasus petitions. The CJI had said that the SC wanted to pass orders that week, but there was a delay as some members it had in mind for the committee expressed their inability to join owing to personal difficulties.

(With inputs from LiveLaw.)