Upload Details of Candidates Having Criminal Record: SC to Parties

While the court has not banned parties from putting up candidates for elections with criminal antecedents, it has issued directions to the parties to provide reasons for why such candidates are being fielded.

Parties have been instructed to put up the reasons on their website for why a candidate with a criminal record is contesting for them, rather than someone without such a record. The court has expressly said that the reason specified cannot only be that the person has a good chance of winning.

In addition to the details specified above, which have to be posted on the party’s website, the political parties have to also publish the details of candidates with a criminal background in one local newspaper, one national newspaper, and on the social media profiles of the party (including Twitter and Facebook).

Invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution (power to do complete justice), the court has expressly said that if the parties fail to comply with these directions (as per the compliance report they file with the EC), this will invite contempt proceedings.