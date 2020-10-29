SC Declines to Order Transfer of Varavara Rao to Hospital

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 29 October, declined to grant bail on medical/humanitarian grounds to 80-year-old Varavara Rao, one of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

However, the bench of Justices UU Lalit, Vineet Saran and Ravindra Bhat directed the Bombay High Court to consider Rao’s existing pleas for medical bail at the earliest, and take up a writ petition for him to be given treatment at a specialty hospital within seven days of being filed.

The petition in the Supreme Court had been filed by Pendyala Hemlatha, the poet-activist’s wife, who had argued that his continuing custody, despite severe health problems, including an altered mental state, amounted to “cruel and inhuman treatment”, violating Article 21 of the Constitution of India.