‘In Murder Case Elsewhere, Will Accused Be Asked, Please Come’: SC on Lakhimpur

The hearing began with Salve informing the court about the status report submitted by the UP police in furtherance of the court's instructions on Thursday.

No reasons were specified for why the London-based senior advocate was representing the state authorities rather than Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad, who was also present on the video conferencing hearing.

At the outset, Salve stated that there was a "serious problem" in connection with the "young man" who is the main accused in the case.

He did not name said main accused, Ashish Misra (son of Union Minister of State Ajay Misra Teni) at any point in the hearings, and said he would not make any statements about him which could later be pointed to as prejudice by the investigating agency.

The UP police have given the 'young man' till 11 am on Saturday, 9 October, to appear before them for questioning, Salve informed the court.