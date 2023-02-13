SC Adjourns Bail Hearing of Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira For 3rd Time
The adjournment was sought on behalf of the Solicitor general, who is representing the Union government in the case.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 13 February, adjourned to 21 February, the bail hearings of Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case accused Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira.
Both have been in jail since 2018 and are facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA.)
The reason? The counsel appearing for the union government sought the adjournment on behalf of the Solicitor General:
“The solicitor-general and additional solicitor-general are leading us. We have gone through the brief. It will take us some time,” the counsel said.
“Accommodation has been sought on behalf of the solicitor-general. List the matter as the first item on Tuesday, February 21," a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhansu Dhulia said in response.
Three adjournments in a row: This is the third time that the centre has sought an adjournment in the case. Only last week, the bench while highlighting that this is a matter of personal liberty, had said that they “ hope they(NIA) won't take further adjournment.”
On 6 February as well, when another adjournment had been sought, the top court had reiterated that the petitioners have been languishing in prison for nearly five years.
Gonsalves and Ferreira have challneged a December 2021 Bombay High Court order in the Supreme Court. The High court had denied them default bail even though it was granted to another accused in the case Sudha Bharadwaj.
