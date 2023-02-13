Rana Kapoor Bail: HC Order is Welcome, But PMLA's Twin Conditions Still an Issue

This is a positive step for protection of liberty of accused and also to avoid clogging of jails with PMLA undertrials. However, the arbitrary burden of the twin conditions still applies in case of bail applicants who were arrested at any time during investigation.

The Calcutta High Court in its recent judgment of ED v. Debarata Halder cancelled bail granted to an accused who was arrested at the stage of investigation and had sought bail after he was summoned as accused by the trial court.

The Calcutta HC held that as the accused was arrested by the ED at the stage of investigation, the twin conditions of bail must be satisfied even after trial starts, for the trial court to grant bail.

The above position creates an unfortunate situation on many fronts.

Firstly, it creates an unfair divide between persons who were arrested by the ED and those who were never arrested, as post commencement of trial the custody of accused persons is often unnecessary.

Considering the draconian and limitless powers with the ED for carrying out arrests, the same leaves the liberty of accused persons hanging in the balance, even after trial starts.

Secondly, a bare reading of the language of Section 45 suggests that it applies solely to arrests by the ED. Hence, to even extend its application to post summoning bail seems erroneous and puts an unfair burden on persons facing trial.

Thirdly, Section 45 burdens the Court with the duty to reach prima facie satisfaction that no offence has been committed ( where the public prosecutor opposes bail ) , even though the same Court has summoned the accused to face trial. This appears to be an obvious contradiction and would make it even more tough to obtain bail at post summoning stage.

Further, in these cases as no arrest has been carried out by the ED at the stage of investigation, it does not appeal to reason why the public prosecutor should object bail when the stage of investigation is already over.

Fourthly, whether or not the Court would be forced to decide its prima facie satisfaction depends solely on whether the public prosecutor wishes to oppose the bail, whereas a question such as this should solely vest in the Court’s discretion and not be subject to the view of the government’s lawyer.