Alwar Lynching Verdict: Did the Prosecution Muddle Up the Case?

The only public witness to the case was Rakbar’s friend Aslam. However, he changed his statement four times during the investigation, according to the judgment. His version of the sequence of events then, could no longer be relied upon.

According to the prosecution, the police received a call from Naval Kishore, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, who has now been acquitted.

Kishore, the prosecution claimed, told the police that two individuals involved in an alleged illegal sale of cattle had been beaten up. He is then said to have come to the police station and guided the police to the exact spot where Rakbar was lying.

On reaching the spot, the police found the four convicts: Dharmendra Yadav, Paramjeet Singh, Vijay Kumar, and Naresh Kumar. Rakbar was also found, lying there covered in mud.

When the police approached Rakbar, the prosecution claims, he told them that he was carrying out an 'illegal' cattle trade along with his friend, as a result of which he was allegedly stopped by these people and thrashed.

The prosecution has said that he pointed to each of the four men, took their names and then the police took him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.