SC Rejects TN Min Senthil Balaji's Plea, Directs ED To Take Custody Till 12 Aug

The Supreme Court on Monday, 7 August, dismissed the plea challenging the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji in an alleged money laundering case.

The top court granted ED the authority to retain custody of Balaji until August 12 August, in connection with the investigation into the alleged cash-for-jobs scandal.

The case & Balaji's arrest: The central agency had arrested the DMK leader on 15 June over the alleged scam that came to light in 2015 – when he was the transport minister in the Jayalalithaa Cabinet.

After his arrest, he fell unconscious and reportedly underwent a coronary angiogram.

What happened in SC : A Bench comprising Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh dismissed the petitions filed by Balaji and his wife Megala challenging the Madras High Court's judgment which held that the Enforcement Directorate was entitled to take Balaji into police custody.

In The Madras High Court: Following his wife's filing of a habeas corpus petition in the High Court for his release, a division bench initially came out with a split decision on the case. Subsequently, a third judge was assigned to make a final determination, ultimately ruling against Balaji's release on 14 July.

Balaji and his wife, then moved the top court which on Monday, rejected their pleas that the ED's arrest was illegal and held that writ of habeas corpus was not maintainable against the arrest by the ED.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)