Money Laundering Case: SC Grants Interim Relief to The Quint Founder Raghav Bahl

Income Tax Officers had in October 2018, entered the office of Quintillion Media Pvt Ltd in Noida, which runs the website The Quint and is owned by Raghav Bahl. According to the I-T officer leading the team, they were conducting a “search” on one floor of the office, and a “survey” on the other.

I-T officers were also present at the residence of The Quint’s Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl and CEO Ritu Kapur, and the office of Quintype (another company within the same corporate group), and also conducted a survey at The News Minute (which the Quintillion Media holds a stake in) in Bengaluru.

The search at the Noida premises ended almost 22 hours later in the wee hours of the the next morning, and the raids were condemned by The Editors Guild of India, journalists and politicians alike, as indicative of an “undeclared emergency”.