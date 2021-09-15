HC Strikes Down Centre’s Notification Raising Highway Speed Limit to 120 Kmph

The Madras High Court on Tuesday, 14 September, set aside a notification of the central government dated 6 April 2018, that had fixed the speed limit for vehicles running on highways up to 120 kilometre/hour.

The Centre and the State were directed to issue fresh notifications with decreased speed limit by the division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran (since retired) and Justice TV Thamilselvi, news agency PTI reported.

While passing interim orders on an appeal on 3 March this year, the bench had increased the compensation amount from Rs 18.43 lakh to Rs 1.50 crore to the appellant, a dentist, who had suffered 90 percent disability due to a road accident that occurred in April 2013 in Tamil Nadu.