In Landmark Judgment, Madras HC Orders Abusive Husband To Leave House

When a couple lives under one roof, the conduct of one party towards the other is always vital in defining the respect and recognition the family would get from others. If the domestic peace is disturbed due to an unruly act of one party, namely the husband, there need not be any hesitation in giving a practical enforcement for a protection order by removing the husband from the house, the Madras High Court has observed.

Justice R N Manjula, who made the observation recently, directed the husband, an industrialist, to leave his wife, an advocate, and their two children, and seek accommodation elsewhere.

According to the wife, she had filed a petition before a Family Court in Chennai to dissolve her marriage.