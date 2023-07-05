How Are Journalists Faring in India? The Numbers Explained in 9 Charts

“There is still a lot of hope for democracy in the country. It is the biggest democracy in the world. But there is a room for fascism in democracy. That is what they have exploited."

These were the words of journalist Siddiqque Kappan in an interview with The Quint, a few weeks after he walked out on bail from the Lucknow jail on 3 February.

By then, he had already spent over two years behind bars on charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He was arrested along with three others -- Athikur Rehman, Alam and Masood -- in Uttar Pradesh in October 2020, while he was on his way to Hathras to cover the gruesome gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl.

"Journalism is a very risky job. Real journalists find it challenging. Easy work is to spread lies of the government," he added in the interview.

Recent data seems to suggest that Kappan is not alone in his tribulations. In 2022 alone, as many as 70 journalists were arrested or detained in India, according to a report by the Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG).