In Unprecedented Judgement, Court Allows Woman To Terminate 35-Week Pregnancy

In a rare order, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, 17 February permitted a 36-year-old woman to terminate her pregnancy after 35 weeks, PTI reported.

The reason provided was that the foetus had defects in the spinal cord and other malformations, as stated by a medical board report of SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

The bench, headed by justice Rajasekhar Mantha, stated that the nine-member medical board report clearly stated that there were remote chances for the child to survive or lead a normal life, reported PTI.

Justice Mantha observed in his judgment, "Considering the entire gamut of facts and circumstances, the court permits the petitioner to medically terminate her pregnancy at an authorised hospital and/or medical facility."