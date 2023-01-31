Hunger Strike & 'Legal' Bond: Why 'All is Not Well' in Ladakh & What Next?

In the same video, the renowned engineer, educationist and reformer from Ladakh – argued that with the melting of glaciers, an environmental catastrophe was inevitable in the region. He also warned against the disastrous impact of mining and unplanned development in Ladakh.

Wanghcuk’s climate fast ended on Monday, 30 January – over the course of which, he has alleged that he was put under house arrest and made to sign a bond which mandated that he must:

“not make any comments or issue statements or make public speeches, hold or participate in any public assembly or any activity related to recent events in the Leh district.”

So, what were his demands during the protest? What next for those demands? And what is the legality of the bond he was asked to sign? We explain.