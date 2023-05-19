Gyanvapi Mosque Case: SC Defers HC Order Allowing Scientific Probe of 'Shivling'

The Supreme Court on Friday, 19 May, deferred the scientific investigation of a the structure inside the Varanasi-Gyanvapi mosque complex, which the Hindu plaintiffs claim to be a 'Shivling' and the Mosque committee claims to be a fountain.

"Since the implications of the impugned order merit closer scrutiny, the implementation of the directions concerned in the order shall stand deferred till the next date", the bench noted, according to LiveLaw.

The apex court passed the order in a petition by the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee against the High Court order dated 12 May which gave a go-ahead to the scientific survey to ascertain the age of the structure.

The High Court had said that the process, undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), needs to be carried out under the supervision of Varanasi District judge.

A petition seeking scientific probe was earlier made before the Varanasi Court in September 2022. But it was rejected beause the top court had passed an order in May last year to protect the spot where disputed structure was found.

The case pertains to a plea filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for the worship of Hindu deities whose idols were allegedly found to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The claim was disputed by the Muslim side and said that the mosque is a Waqf property.