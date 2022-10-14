Gyanvapi Case: Court Rejects Hindu Side's Plea Seeking Carbon Dating of Shivling
The Hindu side had demanded an investigation of the Shiva Linga reportedly found in the Gyanvapi Mosque premises.
A Varanasi Court on Friday, 14 October, rejected the Hindu worshippers' plea seeking carbon dating of the 'Shivling' reportedly found in the Gyanvapi Mosque premises.
The case pertains to a plea filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for the worship of Hindu deities whose idols were allegedly found to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.
The Hindu petitioners, during a court-mandated video survey of the mosque premises, had claimed that a “Shivling” was found. The Muslim side, had disputed the claim and had said that the object was part of the fountain.
Last month, four of the five Hindu petitioners had filed a plea seeking "scientific investigation" on the "Shivling" to "determine its age."
Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is representing the Hindu plaintiffs, told news agency ANI then that:
"An independent body has to investigate and ascertain this . We are filing an application to demand for carbon dating," he had said.
What is the Matter About?
In May, a court permitted a video survey of the mosque, which found that an oval object was present on the premises. Muslims said that the object is a fountain in the wazu khana or ablution tank, and not a symbolic representation of the Hindu god Shiva as claimed by the Hindu side.
Based on the plantiff’s submission, the civil court ordered the area, where the oval object was found, to be sealed.
The claim was disputed by the Muslim side and said that the mosque is a Waqf property.
However, on 12 September, District Judge AK Vishvesha had dismissed the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s application and held that the plea by the five women was “maintainable” and could be heard further.
