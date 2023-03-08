Gulmohar 'Will' Explained: Law Doesn't Care About 'Bloodlines', Arun's Dad Did

Apparently, before his death Prabhakar Batra had left a Will bequeathing his big, palatial mansion to his brother Sudhakar.

Stumbling upon this Will comes as a great surprise to his adopted (and only) son Arun, because he has spent much of his life believing that he was the successor to the property. But pertinently, the repeated mention in the Will of him being ‘adopted’ and that being his father’s stated reason for bequeathing the property to his brother, is what really knocks the wind out of Arun’s sails.

But first things first: Is a Will of such nature, which visually appears to be just a regular sheet of paper, evidently unregistered, even enforceable?