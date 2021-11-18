Ex-commissioner Param Bir Singh a Proclaimed Offender: Here’s What That Means

Absconding former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was declared a ‘proclaimed offender’ (PO) under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in an extortion case by a metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai on Wednesday, 17 November.

A day later, a Supreme Court bench asked, "Where is Param Bir Singh?" before agreeing to hear his plea for protection against arrest.

But what does a ‘proclaimed offender’ mean? What’s the case? Here’s all you need to know.