Ensure Online Education for Specially-Abled Students: Bombay HC

The division bench consisting of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni heard the matter, and Chief Datta said “Find out some solution.. It is the state government’s duty. You (government) can take some slot... for one or two hours... on Doordarshan and show special educational programmes.”

The petitioner has been directed to take the matter to the state government and submit suggestions.

The government of Maharashtra has been asked to study the suggestions and consider what measures can be implemented, they have also been directed to submit their report by 18 January 2021.