'Deploying Bulldozers Not the Answer': Bombay HC on Demolition Drive by Railways

'No further demolitions': The court added that "no further demolitions are to be carried out until the next date in contravention of the Supreme Court order anywhere on Western Railway lands in Greater Mumbai."

What else was wrong with the demolition? The High Court pointed out:

> Although the Supreme Court was told that the people would be rehabilitated under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana Scheme (PMAYS) after scrutiny with regard to their eligibility, "none of that seems to have been done"

> Nor do the eviction notices mention any rehabilitation scheme or the eligibility requirement for the scheme.”

> The notices weren't issued under the mandated Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971

> After the demolition drive the debris was thrown into a low-lying area, with the presumption is that it will get washed into the Arabian Sea, which the court "most emphatically" does not approve of

What next? Noting that the drive did not even keep with "even the letter, let alone the spirit, of the Supreme Court orders," the court listed the case for further hearing on 1 March.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)