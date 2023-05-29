Legal Recap: Rajasthan HC on Gender Identity, Delhi HC on Rs 2000 Notes Case

While the Delhi High Court dismissed a PIL challenging RBI's notification allowing exchange of Rs 2000 currency notes without proof of identity, the Rajasthan High Court observed that the right to choose one's sex or gender identity is integral to their personality.
Here are the top legal highlights from Monday, 29 May:
Delhi HC Rejects Plea Challenging RBI Notif Allowing Exchange of ₹2,000 Notes Without Identity Proof
The Delhi High Court has dismissed a PIL, filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, challenging RBI's notification allowing exchange of Rs 2000 currency notes without proof of identity.
Upadhyay's petition contended that the RBI has allowed exchange of notes notes without obtaining any requisition slip and identity proof and it is thus, arbitrary and irrational.
'Can't Compare Yasin Malik To Bin Laden': Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court also issued notice and sought Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik reply in a petition by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking his death penalty in a terror funding case.
The court, however, said during the hearing that the NIA's comparison of Malik to dreaded terrorist Osama Bin Laden might not be correct.
"We can't compare this gentleman with Bin laden because he (bin Laden) never stood trial anywhere," the bench said.
ICYMI | 'Right To Choose Sex, Gender Identity Integral To Personality': Rajasthan HC
In a recent order, the Rajasthan High Court observed that the right to choose one's sex or gender identity is integral to their personality.
Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand, thus, ordered authorities to consider changing the details in the service record of a man who was assigned female at birth.
"The right of a human being to choose his/her sex or gender identity is integral to his or her personality and is one of the most basic aspects of self determination, dignity and freedom," the judge said in the order passed on 25 May, according to Bar and Bench.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench, LiveLaw)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)