‘Illiterate Ignorant Mass’: Bar Council’s Stand on CAA Sparks Row
Amid continuing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the country, the Bar Council of India passed a resolution dated Sunday, 22 December, saying the “leaders of the Bar and young students are requested to take active role in diffusing the disturbances and violence in the country.”
It also called for convincing the “people and illiterate ignorant mass, who are being misled by the so-called leaders (for serving their own political ambitions) (that) the matter with regard to Citizenship (Amendment) Act is under consideration of our Supreme Court…”
“… therefore everyone should await the decision of apex court. The people have immense faith on our Hon’ble Supreme Court (sic),” the resolution signed by BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said.
Terming the damage to public or private properties and the attack on police or defence personnel as “very serious issues”, BCI expressed solidarity with the police and armed forces. “The Legal fraternity and their bodies cannot tolerate any attack on or humiliation of our forces,” the resolution stated.
Since the amended Citizenship law was passed in Parliament, various protests have been held across the country against it, many of which have turned violent, with vehicles being set on fire and stones being pelted.
There have been reports of police brutality and excesses in various instances too, including in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University on 15 December.
Resolution Draws Flak on Twitter
Several users on Twitter criticised the BCI’s resolution on the matter, especially slamming its usage of the words ‘illiterate ignorant mass’.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)