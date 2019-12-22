‘Illiterate Ignorant Mass’: Bar Council’s Stand on CAA Sparks Row

Amid continuing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the country, the Bar Council of India passed a resolution dated Sunday, 22 December, saying the “leaders of the Bar and young students are requested to take active role in diffusing the disturbances and violence in the country.”

It also called for convincing the “people and illiterate ignorant mass, who are being misled by the so-called leaders (for serving their own political ambitions) (that) the matter with regard to Citizenship (Amendment) Act is under consideration of our Supreme Court…”

“… therefore everyone should await the decision of apex court. The people have immense faith on our Hon’ble Supreme Court (sic),” the resolution signed by BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said.