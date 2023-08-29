The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 29 August, asked the Centre for a time frame and road map to restore statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Know more: The apex court was hearing pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 for the 12th day, according to a report by Live Law.

The matter was heard by a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

In the courtroom: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the current status of Jammu and Kashmir as union territories was temporary and cited Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in Parliament stating the same.