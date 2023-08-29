The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 29 August, asked the Centre for a time frame and road map to restore statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.
Know more: The apex court was hearing pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 for the 12th day, according to a report by Live Law.
The matter was heard by a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.
In the courtroom: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the current status of Jammu and Kashmir as union territories was temporary and cited Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in Parliament stating the same.
"How impermanent is this? When are you going to have elections?" CJI Chandrachud reportedly enquired.
"We understand that these are matters of national security...the preservation of nation itself is the overriding concern. But without putting you in a bind, you and AG may seek instructions on the highest level – is there a time frame in view?" the chief justice reportedly asked.
"Equally, restoration of democracy is important," he asserted.
Post-break, the solicitor general responded to the court's queries after seeking instructions on the matter.
"The instructions are that UT is not a permanent feature. But I will make a positive statement day after tomorrow [31 August]," he said.
"Ladakh will remain UT," Mehta added.
The story so far: Nearly four years after the government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which led to the bifurcation of the state in 2019, the Supreme Court started hearing the petitions challenging the move on 2 August.
After nine days of hearings, the petitioners concluded their arguments in the batch of pleas challenging the abrogation and the government is currently arguing its side.
