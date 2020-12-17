19-Yr-Old UP Man Held Under Love Jihad Law for Eloping With Minor 

The UP Police have arrested a 19-year-old Muslim youth from Bijnor district on Tuesday, 15 December, for allegedly eloping with a minor girl from a Scheduled Caste and to have allegedly tried to coerce her into conversion and marriage by concealing his identity.

The UP Police booked the youth under the recently passed UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, commonly known as the love jihad law. The youth has been booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the IPC, along with relevant sections of the SC/ST Act, the POCSO Act, reported The Indian Express.