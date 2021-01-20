Kamala Harris Dons Outfit by Two Black Designers for Inauguration

Rogers is a young designer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Hudson is from South Carolina. According to Forbes, Rogers has been selling made-to-order designs from his studio in Brooklyn, New York, and has previously dressed former First Lady Michelle Obama, and pop stars Lizzo, Rihanna and Cardi B. His eponymous label hit stores, including Net-A-Porter and Forty-Five Ten, last year.

Harris' husband and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and President-elect Joe Biden were both dressed in Ralph Lauren suits.

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill and Vice President-elect Harris and her husband arrived at the US Capitol about 90 minutes before the noon swearing-in ceremony. Incoming First Lady Jill Biden was dressed in shades of Olympic and sapphire blue.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)