Indianama 2020 Showcases Art That Illustrates India’s ‘What Ifs’

India’s multiplicity has always been one of its most distinct features as a nation. Keeping in mind the current state of affairs in lieu of the political and socio-cultural turmoil that India finds itself in, Indianama’s fourth edition brings us, yet again, art for conversation.

Ever since the initiative started, Indianama has acted as a forum, where artists across boundaries have brought in fascinating opinions on relevant themes unifying India. The exhibit is a curated visual journey that brings together artists who use the mediums of graphic art, paintings and even motion posters to express their refreshing take on India.