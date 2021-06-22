Was Called a Beggar: Cost of Dreams For Students Crowdfunding Fees

Currently a student at Aligarh Muslim University, Ansab got through Masters’ in Journalism from Goldsmiths, University of London.

“I promise to use this opportunity to report on issues concerning the unrepresented, the minorities, the oppressed, and the underprivileged of India and the world,” read his fundraising page on Milaap, which is now defunct.

After his tweet about closing the campaign went viral, the reporter reached out to him. But, Ansab was scared, hesitant and unwilling to continue with the crowdfunding or even speak to the media, lest his family is harassed again.