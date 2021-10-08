Yes Bank Scam: SC Grants Interim Bail to Founder Rana Kapoor’s Wife, Daughters

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 7 October, granted interim bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's wife Bindu Kapoor and two daughters — Radha and Roshni Kapoor in the Rs 4,000 crore Yes Bank-DHFL scam.

A bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh said: "In the meantime, the petitioners are granted interim bail with no specific conditions at this stage as the petitioners were originally granted bail/interim bail subject to certain terms and conditions by the trial court that would naturally equally apply here".

On 28 September, the Bombay High Court had rejected the bail applications moved by Kapoor's wife and daughters.