‘Wrongdoer Not Pardoned’: Note of Family of Found Dead in Kerala

It was on Sunday, 9 February, that four members of a family at Pullut, Kozhikkada near Kodungallur in Thrissur district were found dead at their house.

The deceased are Thaiparampath Vinod (44), his wife Rema (38), daughter Nayana (17) and son Neeraj (9). The bodies had started decomposing by the time the police, tipped by the local people, found them. The deaths are presumed to have happened on the night of 6 February.

According to reports in Malayalam media, it was on 6 February that the neighbours last saw the members of the family. Newspapers delivered to their home Friday and subsequent days were found lying outside the house.