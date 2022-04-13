World Bank Slashes India's Growth Forecast to 8% for 2022-23 Amid Ukraine War

The World Bank on Wednesday, 13 April, slashed India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate to 8 percent from 8.7 percent for the fiscal year 2022-23 due to economic difficulties posed by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The body also cut the growth rate of South Asia, barring Afghanistan, by an entire percentage point to 6.6 percent, Reuters reported.

The global lender also stated that household consumption in India would be constrained by the incomplete recovery of the labour market from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflationary pressure.