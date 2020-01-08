Landlord Evicts Women Who Protested Against Amit Shah During Rally

Two women who held up a banner against the Citizenship Amendment Act during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Lajpat Nagar on 5 January have been evicted from their rented home, with one of them claiming that they were verbally harassed and intimidated by a mob.

The two women displayed a banner in their balcony, just as the rally led by Shah was passing through their lane. The banner read, ‘Shame, CAA and NRC’ with CAA and NRC crossed out.