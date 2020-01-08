Landlord Evicts Women Who Protested Against Amit Shah During Rally
Two women who held up a banner against the Citizenship Amendment Act during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Lajpat Nagar on 5 January have been evicted from their rented home, with one of them claiming that they were verbally harassed and intimidated by a mob.
The two women displayed a banner in their balcony, just as the rally led by Shah was passing through their lane. The banner read, ‘Shame, CAA and NRC’ with CAA and NRC crossed out.
In a statement, Surya Rajappan said that at least 150 people collected below their apartment and threatened to break down the door if they were not let in.
She wrote that as a common citizen, Shah's visit was the "perfect opportunity" for her to exercise her democratic right and register her dissent.
While they were trapped inside the house for 3-4 hours, the duo was informed by their landlord that they were being evicted from the building.
They were "allowed" to leave the house, seven hours later, with police protection.
Speaking to The Indian Express, the landlord, who did not want to be identified, said:
When asked why he evicted them, he said, "I shouldn't have made them my tenants in the fist place."
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
