Woman With No Foreign Travel History Tests Positive for COVID-19

According to officials, the woman has no history of foreign travel but her husband is an auditor and one of his London-based clients had recently visited him.

The woman first showed symptoms of coronavirus and was tested while the husband and the daughter's test results are still awaited, the officials added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded nine positive cases so far, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 33 such cases, including a foreign national, while the national figure stood at 492 – including nine deaths – till Tuesday morning, according to Union Health Ministry data.