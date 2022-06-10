Delhi: Man Rapes 28-Year-Old He Met on Dating App; FIR Registered
The accused is a resident of Hyderabad and efforts are on to book him, the police said.
A man allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman on Monday, 30 May, at a five star hotel in Delhi's Dwarka, the police said. The woman has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Dwarka Sector 23 police station, but no arrests have been made so far.
According to the complaint, the woman met the accused on Tinder on 27 May, after which they met at a hotel in Dwarka on 30 May, where the man sexually assaulted her.
An FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 328 (poisoning), a senior police officer said.
Accused Not Answering Calls
The accused, identified as Mohak Gupta, dropped the woman off at a metro station on 31 May, switched off his phone and stopped answering her calls, a senior police officer told The Indian Express.
"The accused is a resident of Hyderabad and efforts are on to nab him," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.
The woman has said that they went to a hotel where he offered her a sedative-laced drink. She fell unconscious after consuming the drink and he allegedly raped her.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
