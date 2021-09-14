Will Seek Transfer of Mufti's Plea in PMLA Case to SC: Centre Tells Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing till 30 September, after considering the Centre’s stand.
The Centre on Tuesday, 14 September, told the Delhi High Court that it will seek the transfer of Mehbooba Mufti’s plea challenging the Constitutional validity of a provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to the Supreme Court.
Mufti, in her plea filed in March, has sought to declare Section 50 of the PMLA as void and inoperative, being unfairly discriminatory, bereft of safeguards, and violative of Article 20(3) of the Constitution, news agency PTI reported.
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh adjourned the hearing till 30 September, after considering the Centre’s stand.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of Centre, was quoted as saying, “Several petitions concerning various provisions and scheme of PMLA… are pending. Matter has been assigned to a special bench and parties have exchanged questions, one of which is directly in question here.”
Mehta added, “I intend to move a transfer petition. If they agree, we can do it together,” Solicitor General added.
Senior counsel Nitya Ramakrishnan, representing Mufti, said she's happy if they could move Supreme Court together.
The court had listed Mufti’s plea on 9 September, for final disposal on 14 September.
(With inputs from PTI)
