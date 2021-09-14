Will Seek Transfer of Mufti's Plea in PMLA Case to SC: Centre Tells Delhi HC

The Centre on Tuesday, 14 September, told the Delhi High Court that it will seek the transfer of Mehbooba Mufti’s plea challenging the Constitutional validity of a provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to the Supreme Court.

Mufti, in her plea filed in March, has sought to declare Section 50 of the PMLA as void and inoperative, being unfairly discriminatory, bereft of safeguards, and violative of Article 20(3) of the Constitution, news agency PTI reported.