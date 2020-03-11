Will Decide As Per Case’s Merits: MP Speaker on Rebel Cong MLAs

Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati said, on Wednesday, 11 March, he will follow due procedure, examine evidence, and only then decide on the matter of the resignation of the rebel Congress MLAs.

The Congress Madhya Pradesh government was thrown into disorder when at least 22 MLAs put in their resignations on Tuesday, following Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the party.

"As per law, those resigning will have to first appear before the Speaker personally, after which only I'll look into available evidences/facts before deciding as per merits of the case," Mr Prajapati told reporters on Wednesday, according to NDTV.