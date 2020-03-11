Will Decide As Per Case’s Merits: MP Speaker on Rebel Cong MLAs
Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati said, on Wednesday, 11 March, he will follow due procedure, examine evidence, and only then decide on the matter of the resignation of the rebel Congress MLAs.
The Congress Madhya Pradesh government was thrown into disorder when at least 22 MLAs put in their resignations on Tuesday, following Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the party.
"As per law, those resigning will have to first appear before the Speaker personally, after which only I'll look into available evidences/facts before deciding as per merits of the case," Mr Prajapati told reporters on Wednesday, according to NDTV.
MP Government Puts on a Brave Face
In the wake of the exit of the rebel MLAs, the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government has been trying to keep up a brave face and assert that their strength has not weakened.
The official Twitter account of the MP Congress wrote that they still had full majority, and would prove the same in the state legislature.
The assertion of strength comes even as the foundation crumbles – senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday, a day after leaving the Congress. He was immediately announced as BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.